Private sector development finance institutions (DFIs), which are eligible for a five-year income tax exemption, could get a longer tax holiday if the government choses to grant it.

The Finance Bill 2021 passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday grants a ten-year income tax break to the proposed state-owned National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and a five year income tax exemption to private development finance institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of India.

The amendments to Finance Bill cleared by Lok Sabha adds that the central government can extend this five-year tax break for the private infrastructure lender by a maximum of five years subject to riders. The government apparently wants to first see the emergence of private players in the market for long term financing of infrastructure projects and then decide on extending the tax break for a longer period.

The government on Monday introduced in Parliament a Bill to set up NaBFID. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill of 2021 envisaging a behemoth with ₹1 trillion authorised share capital expecting sovereign wealth funds and pension funds will invest in the company. The Centre has earmarked ₹20,000 crore as its equity.

The statutory framework for these infrastructure lenders offers protection to officials for actions done in good faith, a move aimed at encouraging quick decision making. No suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings will be taken against the institution or its chairperson or other directors, employees or officers for anything which is done in good faith, the Bill says.

The Narendra Modi administration is attempting to steer the economy by building roads, highways and airports. At present, there is a pipeline of around 7,000 projects with a project cost of around ₹111 trillion.

