Home >News >India >Private Equity Ascent India Fund III sells 0.96% stake in Solara Active Pharma in bulk deal
Solara reported a rise of 59.4% in consolidated net profit to ₹42.28 crore for the quarter endedd 30 June against ₹26.52 crore for the same quarter last year.
Solara reported a rise of 59.4% in consolidated net profit to 42.28 crore for the quarter endedd 30 June against 26.52 crore for the same quarter last year.

Private Equity Ascent India Fund III sells 0.96% stake in Solara Active Pharma in bulk deal

1 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2020, 09:35 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Solara Active Pharma stock more than doubled against a fall of 3% in the benchmark index, Nifty
  • Shares of Solara Active Pharma gained 3.30% to 1206.20, while the benchmark index, Nifty rose 0.82% to 11,834.60 points on Thursday on NSE

MUMBAI : Private Equity Ascent India Fund III sold 3.42 lakh shares or 0.96% of Solara Active Pharma for 41 crore in an open market transaction on Thursday.

According to the bulk deal data on NSE, Ascent India Fund III sold 3,41,828 shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd for 1212.64 apiece totalling to 41.45 crore.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Unit Trust Of India Investment Advisory Services Limited A/c Ascent India Fund III held 1.60% in the firm.

From the beginning of the year, Solara Active Pharma stock more than doubled against a fall of 3% in the benchmark index, Nifty.

Solara reported a rise of 59.4% in consolidated net profit to 42.28 crore for the quarter endedd 30 June against 26.52 crore for the same quarter last year. Net sales rose 5.5% to 348.42 crore in Q1 June 2020 over 330.17 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Shares of Solara Active Pharma gained 3.30% to 1206.20, while the benchmark index, Nifty rose 0.82% to 11,834.60 points on Thursday on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Shailesh Rao, head of India, TPG Growth.pradeep gaur/mint

TPG Growth to invest $30 million in API maker Solara Active Pharma

2 min read . 05 Feb 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout