MUMBAI : Private Equity Ascent India Fund III sold 3.42 lakh shares or 0.96% of Solara Active Pharma for ₹41 crore in an open market transaction on Thursday.

According to the bulk deal data on NSE, Ascent India Fund III sold 3,41,828 shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd for ₹1212.64 apiece totalling to ₹41.45 crore.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Unit Trust Of India Investment Advisory Services Limited A/c Ascent India Fund III held 1.60% in the firm.

From the beginning of the year, Solara Active Pharma stock more than doubled against a fall of 3% in the benchmark index, Nifty.

Solara reported a rise of 59.4% in consolidated net profit to ₹42.28 crore for the quarter endedd 30 June against ₹26.52 crore for the same quarter last year. Net sales rose 5.5% to ₹348.42 crore in Q1 June 2020 over ₹330.17 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Shares of Solara Active Pharma gained 3.30% to ₹1206.20, while the benchmark index, Nifty rose 0.82% to 11,834.60 points on Thursday on NSE.

