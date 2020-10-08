Subscribe
Home >News >India >Private Equity Ascent India Fund III sells 0.96% stake in Solara Active Pharma in bulk deal
Private Equity Ascent India Fund III sells 0.96% stake in Solara Active Pharma in bulk deal

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Solara Active Pharma stock more than doubled against a fall of 3% in the benchmark index, Nifty
  • Shares of Solara Active Pharma gained 3.30% to 1206.20, while the benchmark index, Nifty rose 0.82% to 11,834.60 points on Thursday on NSE

MUMBAI : Private Equity Ascent India Fund III sold 3.42 lakh shares or 0.96% of Solara Active Pharma for 41 crore in an open market transaction on Thursday.

According to the bulk deal data on NSE, Ascent India Fund III sold 3,41,828 shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd for 1212.64 apiece totalling to 41.45 crore.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Unit Trust Of India Investment Advisory Services Limited A/c Ascent India Fund III held 1.60% in the firm.

From the beginning of the year, Solara Active Pharma stock more than doubled against a fall of 3% in the benchmark index, Nifty.

Solara reported a rise of 59.4% in consolidated net profit to 42.28 crore for the quarter endedd 30 June against 26.52 crore for the same quarter last year. Net sales rose 5.5% to 348.42 crore in Q1 June 2020 over 330.17 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Shares of Solara Active Pharma gained 3.30% to 1206.20, while the benchmark index, Nifty rose 0.82% to 11,834.60 points on Thursday on NSE.

