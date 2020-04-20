Private equity bets go awry as covid-19 crisis crushes valuations

MUMBAI: The correction in stock prices due to the covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on smart money managers such as private equity (PE) funds, with several of their listed bets now trading far below investment value, wiping out months and years of gains and potentially stretching exit timelines for these investors.

A similar situation is brewing in unlisted companies space where global and domestic private equity funds have committed billions of dollars of investor money.

In the listed space, investors such as global PE giants Blackstone, Bain Capital and Advent International as well as homegrown PE firms such as Multiples Alternate Asset Management and others have seen some of their bets lose over 50% of their value in the market rout because of the covid-19.

The sharp correction in the fortunes of these investments is bound to hurt returns for private equity investors. It will also push out exit timelines as PE investors would unlikely be able to sell their stakes at these depressed prices.

The immediate aftermath of price correction has seen PE firms receive margin calls on loans availed by them against these listed shares, forcing them to restructure loans, or sell the shares and square off the loans.

“There will definitely be a huge impact on private equity returns as the portfolio value of almost all the PE funds in India is likely to get slashed by at least 15-20%, which implies that the annual returns that they would have otherwise made in 2020 would now get completely washed out," said Gopal Agrawal, co-head, investment banking, Edelweiss.

“Once the lockdown restrictions ease and more clarity emerges on the extent of the covid-19 impact on businesses, new investments in some of the less-impacted sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, IT and pharma may resume before others. Right now, PE firms are focused on allocating capital to their portfolio companies but the headroom for that is limited," he added.

Equities corrected nearly 23% in March as the viral outbreak triggered panic selling across global markets. In India, a nationwide lockdown since 25 March also stalled businesses, disrupted supply chains bringing the economy to a near standstill, aggravating the decline in equities.

While the benchmark Sensex has climbed nearly 7% in April from its March lows, some of the large PE transactions in listed companies over the last three years continue to trade far below their investment value.

By Mint’s calculations, some of the worst affected include global PE firm Advent International’s September 2019 investment in financial services firm Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, which has reduced by more than half of its investment value to ₹534 crore, as of 20 April. Similarly, US asset manager Blackstone’s investment in Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd in November last year has fallen over 70% to ₹150 crore from its initial investment value, while Bain Capital’s 2017 bet in Axis Bank Ltd has declined over 15% in value to nearly ₹5,776 crore.

But it's not all doom and gloom, yet, for PE investors.

This crisis has also presented an opportunity of sorts for PE firms sitting on cash to invest in high quality listed entities at cheaper valuations.

“In our view, we will see a lot more PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) transactions by volume, if not by value, in 2020 when compared to last year. While some PE firms that invested in PIPE deals, as part of their strategy, will continue to remain active, we now expect even those funds that did not earlier invest in PIPE deals to now look at this opportunistically as these assets are now available at significantly cheaper valuations," said Vivek Soni, partner and national leader, private equity services at EY.

“In the coming months, once the impact of the covid-19 outbreak on the economy is better understood, we expect listed companies across sectors to seek PE funding to shore up their capital base. We anticipate increased usage of convertible instruments in these transactions relative to last year. Further, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) facing redemption pressures in their home markets may want to reduce their India exposure, which will also create opportunities for PE funds to acquire stakes in listed companies via block deals in the open market" he added.

Share Via