Exam jitters grip finance pros as Sebi mandates certification2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:32 AM IST
These new provisions are part of a larger revamp of AIF norms currently being undertaken by Sebi
New Delhi: Several private equity and hedge fund managers are experiencing exam jitters following a proposal that mandated the finance pros validate their skills by clearing a certification examination from the National Institute of Securities Market (NISM).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×