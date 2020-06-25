Private firms can undertake space R&D, inter-planetary missions: Isro chief

The plan envisages opening up of space assets and data to private players to help create a level playing field in the sector. Sivan said opening up the sector was also part of the larger vision transforming India to become self-reliant through a set of socio-economic reforms. “The reforms in the space sector are aimed at tapping the potential of (the) entire country for unlocking its potential by enabling private enterprises and start-ups to undertake end-to-end space activities," he said.