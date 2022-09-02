‘Private hospitals avoid Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, citing low charges’

“Regular meetings with top corporate hospitals are being held to motivate them. Some of them were facing issues of delay in claim process settlement, so we streamlined it and started Green Channel Payment initiatives, quality initiatives in which bronze, silver, gold certificates are issued to the hospitals as per their quality performances, award to best performing hospitals and doctors, imparting training to doctors on standard treatment guideline and focused on smoothening the empanelment process. These are the some of the activities we have taken to encourage hospitals," said a third official.