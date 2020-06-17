Private hospitals blame high fixed costs for exorbitant patient bills

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Denying allegations of profiteering from the covid 19 outbreak, some of the country's top private hospitals have cited high fixed costs as one of the primary reasons for pricing anomalies in patient care seen in several parts of the country.

“Charges go up often because while treating a covid-19 patient the hospital empties the concerned ward but the staff payments for that particular ward continues,'' said Dr Ranjan Pai, CEO, Manipal Education and Medical Group in an interview to Mint.

"At the hospital there are far fewer patients because you have to empty a ward if a covid patient is there. Even the staff has to be kept in isolation, but we are paying them in full. Doctors may be taking pay cuts because some of them are on variable pay, and they are not operating, but we are paying full salaries to all our nurses and lower level staff like housekeeping," Pai said.

Currently, covid packages per day range anywhere between ₹25,000 per day and ₹70,000 in some top hospitals. In Delhi, where treatment in private hospitals is among the highest, a committee appointed by the central government is currently looking at instances of high rates charged by some private hospitals. It is expected to submit its report in this regard this week, the details of which are yet to be known.

In Maharashtra, where the state government has imposed a price cap on covid treatment, hospitals maintained that while there is a limit to the charges, the cost of treating co-morbidities is pushing up hospitalization costs in many cases. “Typically, the standard treatment for covid 19 starts with CCQ plus Azee or ivermectin plus doxycycline but after depending on the clinical condition of the patient the treatment changes," Sujit Chaterjee, CEO, Hiranandani Hospital told Mint. “However, due to the capping of charges, hospitals are witnessing definite losses," said Chaterjee.

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Group’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai --one of the high-end private hospitals in the country said in some cases patients are being charged on the basis of actuals. “The day charge includes various procedures. Certain procedures based on patient need are as per the actual cost (which are not capped). We are cooperating with the government in tiding over this period of crisis and rendering our support to fight covid 19," a hospital spokesperson said.

Hospitals that Mint spoke to across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru maintained that the length of the patient's stay needs to be taken into account for estimating the total bill. "What needs to be understood is that there is no standardized or set treatment for covid-19. It varies for each patient depending on their age, treatment administered, severity associated co-morbidities (if any), it is difficult to standardize the charges for covid-19 patients," said Fortis Healthcare Ltd in a statement.

Hospitals maintain that covid-19 patients require continuous monitoring thereby increasing the number of healthcare workers required to attend to them. As such, many hospitals are reducing average working hours to six hours from the usual eight due to the grueling schedule. Hospitals claim this is adding around 25% more to the costs.

(Anirudh Laskar contributed to the story )





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated