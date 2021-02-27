The burden of covid-19 continues to increase in India with 16,488 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. 85.75% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat- have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,333. It is followed by Kerala with 3,671 while Punjab reported 622 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 1,59,590 on Saturday which is 1.44% of India’s total Positive Cases. 113 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

