Private hospitals can't directly procure COVID vaccines from manufacturers, the government said today. Also for placing the orders, these hospitals will have to route via CoWIN , news agency ANI reported. The new guidelines come into effect from July 1

All private hospitals have to register on CoWIN as a Private COVID Vaccination Centre (PCVC) to participate in the aggregation mechanism.

The government also imposed a cap, or a "maximum limit", on the number of doses a private hospital can order for a given month, in order to balance limited supply and prevent wastage.

"States and UTs will be informed by MoHFW, about the total quantum of doses available for private CVCs in a month for them. They will aggregate the demand from private CVCs, keeping these quantities in mind," a statement from the Union health ministry said.

According to the data published at 7 am, cumulatively 33.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India logged 45,951 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 3,98,454 with 817 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 81 days. The active cases further declined to 5,37,064 comprising





