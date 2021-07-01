Private hospitals can longer procure Covid-19 vaccines directly from the manufacturers and will have to place orders on the central government's CoWIN platform, starting Thursday.

The government has also imposed a maximum limit that a private hospital is allowed to order in a month to manage the limited supply and wastage issue.

All private hospitals are now required to register on CoWIN as a Private Covid Vaccination Centre (PCVC) to participate in the aggregation mechanism.

The approval for the same will be granted on CoWIN as well and payment for vaccines will have to be made electronically through the National Health Authority Portal (NHA), after which the order will be processed.

"States and UTs will be informed by MoHFW, about the total quantum of doses available for private CVCs in a month for them. They will aggregate the demand from private CVCs, keeping these quantities in mind," a statement from the Union health ministry said.

The Union health ministry will facilitate the supply of these vaccines to private hospitals.

Formula for monthly cap

The monthly consumption by a private vaccination centre will be estimated through the daily average consumption during any given week, as per the choice of the hospital.

For example, if while submitting the order for the month of July 2021, the seven day period selected by the PCVC is 10 June to 16 June and in that period, if 630 doses are reflected on CoWIN as administered, the daily average number of doses will be 630/7 i.e 90.

Hence, the Maximum Order Quantity (MOQ) for the month of July 2021 = 90 x 30 x 2 = 5,400.

PCVCs can place orders for Covishield or Covaxin in up to four instalments and payment should be made within three days of placement of orders, accepted only through electronic or digital mode, the government has said.

Aggregation of demand will be done only for the Serum Institute's Covisheild and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

New vaccination policy

Changing its earlier rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government said earlier in June that it will now buy 75% of vaccines and give them free of cost to states.

“It has been decided that the 25% vaccination that was with states will now be undertaken by the government of India. This will be rolled out in two weeks," PM Modi had said.

Modi said “many states" had asked for a return to the system that was in place before 1 May.

“The system of 25% vaccines being procured directly by private hospitals will continue. State governments will monitor that only ₹150 service charge is levied by private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines," he said.

This was a reversal of the Union health ministry's earlier guidelines

wherein states were given the responsibility to procure and administer the vaccine to people in the age group of 18 to 45.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.