Private hospitals received over 1.20 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines in the month of May 2021, as per the data available till 1st June 2021, the union health ministry said on Saturday.

These private hospitals were not limited to the bigger metros but also from Tier II and III cities across States, the government said in a statement. As on 4th May, 2021, a large number of private hospitals that have contracted with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been supplied with Covishield and Covaxin doses.

Private hospitals in cities such as Guntur, Nellore, Srikalahasthi, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh; Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh; Dibrugarh in Assam; Sambhalpur in Odisha; Ankleshwar, Kutch, Morbi, Vapi and Surat in Gujarat; Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Palghar in Jharkhand; Jammu, Srinagar in J&K, Bellary, Davangere, Mangalore, Mysuru, and Shimoga in Karnataka; Calicut, Ernakulam, Kochi, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur in Kerala; Ahmednagar, Akola, Aurangabad, Baramati, Kalher, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Jalgaon Nashik in Maharashtra; Kangra in Himachal Pradesh; Jalandar, Mohali, Bhiwandi, Ludhiana in Punjab; Coimbatore, Vellore in Tamil Nadu; Khammam, Warangal, and Sangareddy in Telangana; Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh; and Durgapur in West Bengal, received the covid-19 vaccines.

“The States with lesser number of private hospitals have been requested to review the status in the states and list out the better performing hospitals under AB-PMJAY and State specific insurance schemes, keeping a geographical spread in mind and encouraging them to get in agreement with the vaccine manufacturers," the union health ministry said.

“Further a regular communication is also being done with all States/ UTs informing them on the vaccines received by the private hospitals against the contracted doses so that their performance is closely monitored by the State/Districts," it said adding that a regular review is being taken with the manufacturers to follow-up on the status of each delivery that needs to be made to the states/Private institutions.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,20,529 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in almost two months, the union health ministry data showed. After seeing a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in previous 58 days when the daily tally reached over 4 lakhs, India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload this month. The country’s active caseload today stands at 15,55,248.

A net decline of 80,745 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 5.42%of the country's total positive cases, the union health ministry data said.

A total of 20,84,421 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted over 36.1 crore (36,11,74,142) tests so far. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 6.89% while the daily positivity rate stands at 5.78% on Saturday.

The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23 crores on Saturday under the nationwide vaccination drive, as per the 7 pm provision report on Saturday.

