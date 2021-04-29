Private hospitals, states may delay adult vaccinations

“Discussions are in early stages and are still ongoing. Manufacturers are also trying to understand the order levels that would come from state governments and private hospitals and maybe try to balance it with the inventory and capacity they have. We would have some understanding of the situation may be in the next two weeks, and notable quantities are only likely to be available by end May or early June," an executive at a large private hospital chain said on condition of anonymity. The hospital chain is in talks with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, as well as with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for its yet-to-be-launched Sputnik V vaccine; however, it has not got any indication from the companies on the start of deliveries, the executive said.

