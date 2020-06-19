Private hospitals want govt to reconsider price cap on covid treatment

Following complaints that hospitals were fleecing patients, states like Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have capped covid treatment rates at private hospitals. “The occupancy rate in hospitals across India has fallen drastically since March. Beds are vacant and we are willing to treat covid patients, but private hospitals are also facing a staff shortage. We are struggling to retain staff as we’ve had to cut salaries. There are many challenges. Capping costs for private hospitals must be studied to ensure quality care for patients," said Dr Giridhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI, Delhi.