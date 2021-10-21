Private Indian airports lag global counterparts in non-aero revenue: Icra

"The non-aeronautical revenue share further increased to 57% in FY2021 due to higher impact of pandemic on aeronautical revenues. As against this, the revenue mix at Airport Authority of India (AAI) operated airports is dominated by aeronautical revenues which constitutes 78% of revenue mix as focus is less on non-aero yield due to low passenger throughput at majority of tier II and tier III airports, lower international traffic and relatively low spend by the travelers," it added.