Private jet veers off runway during takeoff, crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad | Watch video

Uttar Pradesh: A private aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, shortly after its takeoff. The jet lost control while taking off from the runway collapsed in bushes nearby.

Advertisement

A total of six people – including four passengers, two pilots – were on board when the incident happened. All of them are safe.

A video of the crashed jet shows mangled propellers of the plane with dents on it.

Advertisement

Officials said the plane, registered as VT-DEZ, skidded off the Mohammadabad airstrip around 10:30 am and ploughed into nearby bushes, narrowly avoiding a major tragedy.

Who were on board? The aircraft had two pilots and four passengers on board. Pilots Nasib Baman and Prateek Fernandes were in control at the time of the incident.

The passengers included Ajay Arora, Deputy Managing Director of Woodpecker Green Agri Nutripad Pvt Ltd, who had arrived with a team to assess the upcoming beer manufacturing unit in the Khimsepur industrial area.

Other passengers included Sumit Sharma from SBI, Rakesh Tikku, Vice President of Operations, and Manish Pandey, the UP Project Head, reported Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the sub-divisional magistrate rushed to the spot.

“The private jet carrying the MD of an under-construction factory lost control during takeoff and went into nearby bushes. Fortunately, all occupants are safe and no injuries have been reported,” District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Officials said the aircraft was a twin-engine charter plane of (2+6 configuration). It was scheduled to take off for Bhopal, reported Hindustan Times.

What led to the incident? Mohammadabad Kotwali SHO Vinod Shukla said initial findings indicate that low air pressure in one of the aircraft’s wheels may have caused it to veer off the runway. He confirmed that all passengers are safe and have since left the site by car.