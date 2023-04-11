Defence airstrips may allow foreign pvt jets2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:14 AM IST
- Centre considering change in norms to ensure smooth movement of jets
- AOR requires submitting of application at least 20-30 days before the flight
New Delhi: Private jets registered in a foreign country may no more require the defence ministry’s approval for using a few airports owned by the Indian armed forces, Mint has learnt. The aviation ministry is pushing for relaxation of norms to ensure hassle-free movement of jets.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×