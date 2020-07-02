Private labs should not refuse on-site samples for Covid-19 tests: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Thursday said that private laboratories should not stop conducting onsite collection of samples or tests at such a critical juncture where the number of cases of COVID-19 infection are shooting up phenomenally in the city.

“In the event any of the private laboratories have stopped sending phlebotomist for collecting onsite samples to undertake the RT PCR test for any reason, they shall immediately respond to the letters written by the GNCTD. If there is any issue with regard to extra expenses that we are told the private labs are likely to incur on this account, which doesn’t cover their costs in terms of rate fixed for the test by the Delhi Government i.e. Rs.2,400/-, it is for the private laboratories to approach the Delhi Government, raising the said grievance." The order reads.

“However, it is not acceptable that the private laboratories will stop conducting onsite tests at such a critical juncture where the number of cases of COVID-19 infection are shooting up phenomenally, on a day by day basis," the order added.

The observation by the bench came while hearing a plea by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, on increasing the testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.

In the matter, the Delhi government, through its additional standing counsel Satyakam, filed an affidavit indicating that it has complied with the court's direction of 25 June to implement recommendations of the committee set up by the LG.

The affidavit by the state government stated that the Rapid Antigen Detection Test (in short, ‘RAT’) is being used increasingly as a frontline test.

“In cases of symptomatic individuals reported as negative in the RAT test, the RT PCR based molecular testing is being undertaken. Due to the aforesaid procedure that has been adopted, testing through RT PCR testing is expected to decrease. It was further stated that Sero-surveillance has been started in Delhi on 27th June, 2020, with a revised target of 21793 rapid random samples to be collected across the State," the order added.

The high court was also informed that 'sero-surveillance' has been started in Delhi on 27 June and would continue till 5 July during which period a total of 21,793 rapid random samples would be collected from across the state and the results would be made public within one week thereafter.

It was also informed that till 1 July there were 433 containment zones in the city and within them 167 point of care camps have been set up for testing purposes.

The court has directed Delhi Government to fresh affidavit shall be filed by the on or before 13 July.

The next status report to be filed by the Delhi government shall indicate in a tabulated form, the number of Anti Body Tests that have been undertaken by it from 27 June to 5 July. The number of RAT tests, RT PCR test, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests for the above period shall also be filed, the court said.

The court also issued directions to ICMR to file an affidavit indicating how many private hospitals and labs have approached it for authorization to undertake RADT and to clarify the actual number of tests undertaken for residents of Delhi on a daily basis.

The next date of hearing is on 14 July.

PTI contributed to this story.

