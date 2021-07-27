The Union government’s ambitious plan to run private passenger trains has received a muted response, with only three out of a dozen clusters offered for public-private partnerships (PPP) receiving financial bids, two people aware of the development said.

These three clusters of Delhi-1, Delhi-2 and Mumbai-2 received limited bids, with state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. (IRCTC) being the single bidder for Mumbai-2 cluster, where it quoted an 18% revenue share, the people said, requesting anonymity.

For the Delhi-1 cluster, IRCTC and Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) quoted revenue shares of 15.3% and 2.16%, respectively. For Delhi-2, IRCTC and MEIL quoted revenue shares of 6.3% and 0.54%, respectively, the people added.

More than a dozen firms qualified to place financial bids for a total of 12 clusters comprising around 150 origin-destination pairs of routes, involving an investment of around ₹30,000 crore. The nine clusters that didn’t receive any financial bids are Mumbai-1, Chandigarh, Howrah, Patna, Prayagraj, Secunderabad, Jaipur, Chennai and Bengaluru.

State-run transport engineering consultant RITES Ltd is running the process for these concessions.

Following a two-stage competitive bidding process, comprising a request for qualification (RFQ) and a request for proposal (RFP), the financial bids were opened on 23 July.

When contacted, a railway ministry spokesperson said it is “not appropriate to comment if the commercial process is on".

A RITES spokesperson in an emailed response said, “At this stage, we would refrain from commenting on this story."

Queries emailed to spokespersons of IRCTC, MEIL and NITI Aayog on Sunday remained unanswered till press time.

Of the 120 applications received from 16 applicant firms, 102 applications were found eligible to participate in the RFP stage for the introduction of 151 modern trains. While for the Mumbai-2 cluster, 11 applicants qualified to participate in the RFP stage, for the Delhi-1 cluster and Delhi-2 cluster, nine and 10 applicants had qualified, respectively.

“After detailed exercise and multiple rounds of discussions with industry players, the bids for PPP in passenger train operations project are opened on 23 July 2021. This is an entirely new attempt to bring world-class trains through public-private participation (PPP) in India," a railway ministry statement said on 23 July.

“The ministry of railways has received bids from private and public sectors to operate 29 pairs of trains with around 40 modern rakes, entailing an investment of around ₹7,200 crore. The ministry will expeditiously complete the evaluation and decide the bids," the statement added.

More than a dozen firms, including Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd, GMR Highways Ltd, Spain’s CAF Group’s consortium, Welspun Enterprises Ltd and state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, had qualified to place financial bids.

The others who cleared the RFQ stage are IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, three separate consortiums of Gateway Distriparks Ltd and Gateway Rail Freight Ltd, Hyderabad-based Malempati Power Pvt. Ltd and Techno Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd, and R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt. Ltd and Omaxe Ltd, respectively. Of these firms, Cube Highways, GMR Highways, MEIL and IRB Infrastructure qualified for all 12 clusters

