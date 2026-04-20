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Private plane crashes in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, video emerges

Private plane crashes in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, video emerges

Akriti Anand
Published20 Apr 2026, 05:07 PM IST
Private plane crashes in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, video emerges
Private plane crashes in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, video emerges(X)
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A private aircraft reportedly crashed into a hillside in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday (April 20). The aircraft is a Cessna Caravan and appeared to flying at a lower altitude, several reports claimed.

The aircraft reportedly crashed in the Ratanpahli forest area in Jashpur after hitting a tree while flying 30 feet above the ground. Thick smoke and flames were seen at the hillside situated in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region.

Several unverified video emerged on social media soon after the incident. Some of them showed visuals from the spot with thick smoke filling the air in the middle of a jungle.

Casualties are feared.

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The number of occupants on board is not yet known. Police and administrative teams have reached the site.

“The collector and the SP have departed for the crash site,” Times Now reported.

More details awaited

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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