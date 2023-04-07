Private sector can now build rockets, satellites. All about Indian Space Policy 20232 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:52 PM IST
- According to Singh private sector companies will now be able to build rockets, satellites and launch vehicles, data collection and dissemination. Private sector will gain access to end-to-end space activities.
The Indian Space Policy was approved on this week by the Indian Government. The policy seeks to institutionalise and mostly facilitate the acess of private sector participation int he space sector for India.
