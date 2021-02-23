Private sector can support PPP models in diagnostics: Modi

New Delhi: The private sector can support public–private partnership (PPP) models in creating a network of public health laboratories as well as a stake in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in the Health sector through video conference. “There may also be a partnership on the National Digital Health Mission, digital health records of citizens and other cutting-edge technologies," he said.

In the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic, the prime minister said that the government is focussing on everything in healthcare sector ranging from medical equipment, medicines, ventilators, vaccines, scientific research, surveillance infrastructure, doctors to epidemiologists so that the country is better prepared for any health disaster in future.

Talking about PM Aatma Nirbhar Swasth Bharat Scheme launched during the union budget, Modi said under this scheme, it has been decided that a modern ecosystem would be developed from research to testing and treatment in the country itself. This Scheme would increase our capabilities in every spectrum, he said.

“As per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, local bodies will get more than ₹70000 crore rupees keeping health services in mind. That is, the government's emphasis is not only on investment in health care but also to expand the access to health care in far flung areas of the country," said Modi adding that it should be ensured that these investments not only improve health but also increase employment opportunities.

Modi also said that there would be a huge influx of foreign students to study medicine in India and the demand for Indian doctors, nurses, para medical staff, medicines and vaccines will increase across the world.

Talking about increasing the quality and quality of health infrastructure and health care professionals in the country, Modi said that the government since last six years is attempting expansion of institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and increasing the number of medical colleges all over the country.

The Prime Minister also spoke about efforts of the AYUSH sector during the covid-19 pandemic. “AYUSH's infrastructure has also been of great help in the country regarding increasing immunity and scientific research. The world is experiencing the impact of traditional medicines and masalas in improving the health along with the vaccine in controlling the covid-19," said the prime minister announcing that the World Health Organization (WHO) is going to establish a Global Centre of

Traditional Medicine in India. The prime minister said that though India has become the pharmacy of the world today but is still dependent on imports for the raw materials.

“Such dependence does not augur well for our industry and this is a huge obstacle in providing affordable medicines and health care to the poor. For self-reliance four schemes have been launched in the latest Union Budget," said Modi. “Under this, Production Linked Incentives are given for production of medicines and medical equipment in the country. Likewise, mega parks for Medicines and Medical devices are being set up," he said.

The prime minister added that the country needs wellness centres, district hospitals, critical care units, health surveillance infrastructure, modern labs and telemedicine. “There is a need to work at every level and to promote each level. We have to ensure that the people of the country, whether they are the poorest of the poor, even if they live in remote areas, receive the best possible treatment. For these to happen the central government, the state governments and local bodies of the country should work together to get better results," said Modi.





