Private sector can support PPP models in diagnostics: Modi

The prime minister added that the country needs wellness centres, district hospitals, critical care units, health surveillance infrastructure, modern labs and telemedicine. “There is a need to work at every level and to promote each level. We have to ensure that the people of the country, whether they are the poorest of the poor, even if they live in remote areas, receive the best possible treatment. For these to happen the central government, the state governments and local bodies of the country should work together to get better results," said Modi.