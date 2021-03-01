Private sector lobbies with govt to allow covid vaccine sale in open market

“This should not retard our effort to vaccinate rest of the population. It is therefore time that we fast track bringing in 50+ group. The private sector hospitals should be roped in full capacity in vaccination drive," said Girdhar J. Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI), which has recently submitted a proposal to the Union health ministry. “Government may also consider facilitating paid vaccinations by those who can afford it, without compromising any sections of society," he said.