Private sector should be an ally in India’s big covid vaccine push

What does work in India is the private sector. The Serum Institute intends to sell the vaccine on the open market as well as to the government — and at the very reasonable price of $14 a shot. (The government will be charged $2.70.) Private sales of the vaccine would address several problems. Allowing private healthcare providers to give out shots would ease the burden on the creaking state healthcare system. Even for regular healthcare, Indians tend to turn to the private sector because it has a better track record of delivery. Without a private component to vaccine delivery, scaling up quickly will be impossible.