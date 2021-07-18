Private sector struggles to sustain covid-19 vaccination drive

Similarly, despite very few private centres in Ranchi (only four) the throughput is not more than 70-80 vaccination per day per centre. To overcome such issues, the government at Dimapur is providing free vaccines to private hospitals which are in turn providing it free to the population, informed Gyani, adding that over and above there is huge hesitancy among the large cross section of population for vaccination and the government needs to drive campaign through local representatives like gram panchayat, ASHA workers etc. to generate demand.