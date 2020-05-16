India plans to provide a level-playing field for the private companies in country’s space activities and allow tech start-ups to access geo-spatial data, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here on Saturday.

As India plans to rejig the economy in wake of the distress caused by the ongoing pandemic, the government said, it is looking to boost private participation in its space sector.

“Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has brought India a lot of pride. However the private sector is also doing a lot of work in the sector. Lot of start-ups have spent time in developing space related technologies, unfortunately because of the Indian regulations, they are unable to use ISRO’s available facilities for even testing their products," said Sitharaman.

She said the government wants to provide a level playing field for these private companies in satellite launches and space based services. It plans to make a provision for them to avail the assets available with ISRO and India to benefit from it.

“Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India’s space journey," she said, adding that future projects of planetary explorations and future space travel will be opened for private sector. The government would also provide a predictable policy and a regulatory environment to facilitate the participation of private players.

The government also announced its plan to work on a liberal geo-spatial data policy.

Discussing the challenges faced by the technology start-ups in availing Indian geo-spatial data for developing various applications for irrigation, groundwater resources, Sitharaman said that government intends to provide this remote sensing data to private entrepreneurs.

“India has a lot of geo-spatial data. But most often technology start-ups doing some good work for India do not get the data within India, but end up paying through their nose to get that data from abroad. We want to provide remote sensing data to technology entrepreneurs, but with a sense of caution as it is a very sensitive area. We want to give the benefit to Indian start-ups who are doing pioneering work," she said.

Share Via