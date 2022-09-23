Private security agency personnel to replace CISF for non-core duty at 60 airports1 min read . 23 Sep 2022
The government has decided to replace Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with Private Security Agency (PSA) Security personnel for non-core duty posts at 60 airports in order to reduce security expenditure.
These CISF personnel can be deployed at other airports to strengthen the security set-up, the ministry of civil aviation said.
CISF is deployed at an airport based on threat assessment and risk categorization. The deployment of CISF is done by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in consultation with MHA.
The payment for services rendered by CISF at Airports is made from the charges collected on Air travel tickets in the form of Aviation Security Fee (ASF) deposited in National Aviation Security Fee Trust (NASFT). Aviation Security Fee is levied on each embarking passenger except exempted categories like Children (under age of 2 years), Holders of Diplomatic Passport, Transit/transfer passengers among others.
State-run airport operator Airports Authority of India (AAI) has appointed 581 Security personnel from Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) sponsored Security Agencies for Non-Core posts at 45 Airports, the ministry said.
These security personnel will be deployed after completion of Aviation Security (AVSEC) training program at selected airports, the ministry said. As of date, 161 private security agency personnel for 16 airports are attending AVSEC training programs and they will be deployed after completion of training from 24th September 2022, the ministry added.
At Kolkata Airport, already 74 private security agency personnel have been deployed from Sep 9 after attending the AVSEC training program and the deployment process of the remaining security personnel is underway.
As of Apr 2022, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was providing security cover at 65 airports with sanctioned strength of 30,996 and annual budgetary allocation of ₹2488.14 crore.
