Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav (ANI)

Private train operations may begin by April 2023: Railway official

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 04:49 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • If any performance indicators are not met by private players in passenger train operations they will be penalised, says Railway Board Chairman
  • All coaches will be procured under Make in India policy, the official said

Private participation in passenger train operations will only be 5 per cent of the total operations of Railways, said Chairman of Railway Board on Thursday.

During an online media interaction on the subject of private participation in running passenger trains, Vinod Kumar Yadav said if any performance indicators are not met by private players in passenger train operations they will be penalised,

"Private train operations are likely to begin by April 2023, all coaches will be procured under Make in India policy," said Yadav.

Train sets have to be brought by private operators and maintained by them, he said.

"Fares in private trains will be competitive and prices on other modes of transport like airlines, buses have to be kept in mind while fixing the fares," he further said.

The Railways on Wednesday formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications (RFQ) for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the national transporter said.

The project would entail a private sector investment of about 30,000 crore, it said.

This is the first initiative for private investment for running passenger trains on the Indian Railways network. It began last year with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introducing the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express.

