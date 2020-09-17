Private trains: A win-win situation for Railways and investors, says Kant

Recently, as many as 23 companies, including Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), have shown interest in running special trains under the Indian Railways’ plans for privatization, and attended the pre-application meeting too. The railways said the firms will have the option to either run their own trains or lease them—a move that is expected to encourage more players to bid for the project.