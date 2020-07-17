Private trains to kickstart in 2024

Indian railways has decided to extend the timeline to introduce first passenger train run by private operators by a year to 2024, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Friday.

“So by March 2024, we expect a lot of capacity enhancement, and that is the reason we have planned the introduction of (running passenger trains by) private train operators in 2024," Yadav said, adding that these trains will be in addition to the trains that the national transporter is already operating.

However, on 2 July, Yadav had said that 151 modern trains that the national transport has planned to start via public private partnership (PPP) will start operations April 2023 onwards. The process to shortlist bidders started earlier this month.

In the next four years, Indian railways plans to improve rail infrastructure and complete the dedicated freight corridor and upgrade its network to increase speed, reduce travel time and create more capacity. For instance, all high density network of 11,000 km will upgraded from 110 km per hour to 130 km per hour by March, 2023. This will help in reducing the travel time and increasing the average speed. This will also help us in creating more capacity.

“By March 2024, all high density and high utilization network of 34,462 km, which carries 96% of the traffic, will be doubled and electrified. So by March 24, networks, which are already saturated or about to be saturated, will be doubled and electrified. We expect lot of capacity enhancement by then," he said. The national transporter also aims to run all passengers at the speed of 160 km per hour by March, 2025. Besides, in the next five years, railways will spend ₹13 trillion on infrastructure.

Yadav further said that the national transporter will focus on maximizing freight revenue and towards this, there will be rate rationalization. However, freight rates won’t be slashed.

“It does not only mean reducing of rates…Many incentives have been given earlier. We have given one station to station rates. But yes, we will be able to work out schemes where we should be able to increase the volumes. We want to rationalize freight in such a way that it increases the volume," he added.

Indian Railways’ freight revenue declined close to a third during the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21, due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. In terms of volume, it was down Freight traffic volume was down 21.4% on year.

However, freight loading significantly improved in the month of June, down by only 7% on-year, inching towards pre covid-19 level.

Revenue from freight is crucial as it has a direct impact on the national’s transporter’s operating ratio, and especially at a time when earnings from the passenger segment has been limited due to the nationwide lockdown and restrictions on running trains.

