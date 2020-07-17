Private trains to kickstart in 2024

“By March 2024, all high density and high utilization network of 34,462 km, which carries 96% of the traffic, will be doubled and electrified. So by March 24, networks, which are already saturated or about to be saturated, will be doubled and electrified. We expect lot of capacity enhancement by then," he said. The national transporter also aims to run all passengers at the speed of 160 km per hour by March, 2025. Besides, in the next five years, railways will spend ₹13 trillion on infrastructure.