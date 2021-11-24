Privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs): Bill coming in winter session

Privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs): Bill coming in winter session1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
The proposed legislation is among the list of 26 bills that are scheduled to be introduced during the session
The central government will introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Winter Session of Parliament. The proposed legislation is among the list of 26 bills that are scheduled to be introduced during the session.
The list of businesses also includes the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, The Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (Amendment) Bill.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget for 2021-22 had announced the privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs) as part of a disinvestment drive to garner ₹1.75 lakh crore.
"Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatization of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22," she had said.
The all-important Farm Laws Repeal Bill, which proposes to rescind the three contentious farm laws enacted by parliament last year, has also been listed in the legislative business.
The government has also listed the much-talked-about bill to regulate and restrict cryptocurrency in the country.
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill seeks to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies to promote underlying technologies while allowing an official digital currency by RBI.
The winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to start on November 29 and conclude on December 23. Last year, the winter session could not be held due to the onslaught of the pandemic, which had witnessed the curtailment of the Budget and the Monsoon sessions.
