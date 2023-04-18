Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has slammed the central and Gujarat governments for not producing files in court regarding the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, who were accused of rape and murder. Moitra said the governments were in contempt and deliberately delaying the case.

I was in SC today & listened to both Union of India & State of Gujarat cite “privelege & refuse to share Bilkis killers’ remission files (in contempt of court) .



The privelege of protecting sanskari gang rapists & killers.

The privelege of thumbing a nose at the law. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 18, 2023

The Supreme Court heard pleas filed by Bano and others challenging the premature release of the convicts. It said the situation of Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped and her family members murdered during the 2002 Godhra riots, could not be compared to a single murder case, and unequals could not be treated equally. The bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna observed that the crime was "horrendous."

The court questioned the Gujarat government about the reasons for allowing the premature release of the convicts, stating that when remission is considered in such heinous crimes affecting society at large, the power must be exercised keeping public interest in mind. The apex court observed that just because the central government concurred with the state did not mean the state was not required to apply its mind. The bench asked for the reasons behind the decision and the basis of the materials used to make it.

"The question is whether government applied its mind, what material formed the basis of its decision, etc. Law is clear. Just because Union has approved does not mean state not required to apply mind. What material formed the basis of this decision? They were released by executive order... Today it is this lady (Bilkis). Tomorrow, it can be you or me. There must be objective standards... If you don't give us reason, we will draw our own conclusions," theof Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna observed.

The Gujarat government had defended the remission granted to the convicts, saying they had completed 14 years in prison and their behavior was found to be good. The government had released the 11 convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, on August 15, 2022, as per the remission policy prevalent in Gujarat at the time of their conviction in 2008.

