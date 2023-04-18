‘Priviledge of protecting sanskari gang rapists,’ Mahua Moitra on Bilkis Bano case hearing2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:28 PM IST
- Mahua Moitra said the governments were in contempt and deliberately delaying the case.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has slammed the central and Gujarat governments for not producing files in court regarding the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, who were accused of rape and murder. Moitra said the governments were in contempt and deliberately delaying the case.
