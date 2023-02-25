Home / News / India /  'Privilege to use India’s skills, talent': German CEOs after meeting PM Modi
2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2023, 11:42 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi, Feb 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, at the Joint Press Statements, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/ PIB)Premium
New Delhi, Feb 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, at the Joint Press Statements, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/ PIB)

The officials are set to head to Bengaluru on Sunday and will visit German software firms including SAP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several prominent business leaders on Saturday. Following the meeting, executives from big German firms had lavished praise on India's skills and talent pool. The officials are set to head to Bengaluru on Sunday and will visit German software firms including SAP.

“Chancellor Olaf Scholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT and Telecom featured prominently in the meeting," PM Modi had tweeted earlier in the day.

“India has high aspirations on sustainability and wants to use technology to decarbonize supply chains, to move to circular economy and to produce clean hydrogen and that goes hand in hand with technology," said SAP CEO Christian Klein.

"India is also a booming fast growing cement market," said Renk CEO Susanne Weigand.

“You've got the workforce here. So, Germany is lacking in the workforce. You've got such wealth and skilled work and so many intelligent young people who wanted to do something. This is a privilege to use those resources. And therefore, PM Modi asked us to produce in India but for us, it's not only because he asked us because this is where the resources are and we see our chances," Klemens Rethmann, CEO of the German-based Rethmann company told ANI.

He also opined that India would become bigger in the production world. “And we are proud to be here in the Indian market and have the possibility to grow with the market."

“The meeting with the Prime Minister was very impressive, I think India is at the forefront of leading nations and there has been an increase in self-confidence in the last two years. I think India is at the point where it really starts to take off," said TUV NORD Chairman Dirk Stenkamp.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

