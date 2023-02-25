'Privilege to use India’s skills, talent': German CEOs after meeting PM Modi

“You've got the workforce here. So, Germany is lacking in the workforce. You've got such wealth and skilled work and so many intelligent young people who wanted to do something. This is a privilege to use those resources. And therefore, PM Modi asked us to produce in India but for us, it's not only because he asked us because this is where the resources are and we see our chances," Klemens Rethmann, CEO of the German-based Rethmann company told ANI.