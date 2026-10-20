Priyagold biscuits ban: Why did Nepal ban popular Indian cookies after FSSAI crackdown? What is the main issue?

Nepal has banned the import, sale and distribution of Priyagold biscuits manufactured by India's Surya Food and Agro Ltd, citing food safety concerns after India's food regulator initiated legal proceedings against the company over alleged violations, including the use of cattle feed bran in biscuit production.

The Food Technology and Quality Control Department (FTQCD) announced the restrictions in a notice issued on Monday, describing the biscuits as sub-standard, PTI reported. The decision follows action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which has also suspended the manufacturer's licence.

Why has Nepal banned Priyagold biscuits? Nepal's decision is linked to food safety concerns raised by India's FSSAI following an inspection of Surya Food and Agro, the manufacturer of Priyagold biscuits.

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According to the Indian regulator, the inspection revealed serious deficiencies in food safety and hygiene. FSSAI has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against the company over the alleged use of cattle feed bran in manufacturing Priyagold biscuits, along with other serious violations.

The Nepalese department cited the notice published by FSSAI as the basis for its decision to prohibit the biscuits' import and sale, PTI reported. The suspension of the manufacturer's licence in India was also part of the regulatory action surrounding the product.

The Nepalese authorities have not announced a separate inspection finding in the information provided. Their stated rationale for the ban rests on the food safety concerns and regulatory action reported by India's food regulator.

What action has Nepal taken against Priyagold biscuits? The FTQCD imposed restrictions on the import, sale and distribution of Priyagold biscuits manufactured in India. The move was approved following an emergency meeting convened virtually at the initiative of the department's director general, Sanjeev Kumar Karna.

The notice said the decision was taken with human health security and consumer welfare in mind.

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The Nepalese department has directed traders, relevant organisations and consumers not to import the biscuits and has called for sales and distribution to stop. Authorised importers and food traders have also been instructed to recall existing stocks from the market immediately.

What is the main issue in the Priyagold biscuits case? The central issue is the alleged use of cattle feed bran in the manufacture of biscuits intended for human consumption, alongside other food safety and hygiene deficiencies identified during the Indian regulator's inspection.

Cattle feed bran is a by-product used in animal feed. Its alleged use in biscuit production has prompted regulatory scrutiny, although the allegations should be distinguished from a final determination of liability

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FSSAI's legal proceedings against Surya Food and Agro indicate that the matter has moved beyond routine inspection findings. The suspension of the company's licence represents a further regulatory step, while Nepal's ban extends the consequences of the case to the Indian manufacturer's access to the Nepalese market.

The available notice does not specify the quantity of biscuits affected, the number of retail outlets involved or whether any illnesses have been linked to consumption of the product.

What should importers and consumers in Nepal do? The Nepalese food regulator has asked authorised importers and food traders to withdraw any available stocks of Priyagold biscuits from the market. It has also urged consumers and other concerned parties to refrain from importing, selling or distributing the product.

The restrictions follow the food safety concerns raised by India's regulator and the suspension of Surya Food and Agro's licence. Further action will depend on the regulatory process and any subsequent directions issued by the authorities.

For now, the ban prevents the affected Priyagold biscuits from being imported or sold in Nepal, as officials seek to protect consumers amid allegations of serious manufacturing violations.