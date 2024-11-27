Priyank Kharge highlights critical role of collaboration between India-Switzerland in advancing biotech research

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology of Karnataka on Wednesday emphasised the critical role of collaboration between India and Switzerland in advancing biotech research and addressing global challenges.

ANI
Published27 Nov 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Priyank Kharge highlights critical role of collaboration between India-Switzerland in advancing biotech research
Priyank Kharge highlights critical role of collaboration between India-Switzerland in advancing biotech research

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology of Karnataka on Wednesday emphasised the critical role of collaboration between India and Switzerland in advancing biotech research and addressing global challenges.Speaking at an event where the femtech innovation company Anabio Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced its acquisition of Microbe Investigations Switzerland (MIS), a Zurich-based microbial research and diagnostics company, Kharge said the acquisition is evidence of Karnataka's thriving biotech ecosystem.

"With initiatives like Elevate, Unnati, and world-class infrastructure such as the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), Karnataka is proud to provide a conducive environment for innovation. We are committed to supporting companies like Anabio Technologies, who are taking India's biotech prowess to the global stage."

The announcement was made during a special event hosted today at Swissnex, Bengaluru.

During the event, Kharge lauded the acquisition as a reflection of Karnataka's burgeoning biotech ecosystem.

Other key leaders from both India and Switzerland including Jonas Brunschwig, CEO and Consul General of Swissnex, Mithun Shah, CEO of Anabio Technologies, Prof Dr Hendrik Tevaearai, Chairman of the Board, MIS were also present at the event, as per a release.

The event also marked the launch of a refreshed MIS brand identity, including a new logo and website.

The acquisition is a significant milestone in strengthening the Indo-Swiss partnership in biotechnology, fostering greater collaboration between India and Switzerland in microbial diagnostics, microbiome research, and sustainable innovation, the release added.

As per the release the acquisition will allow Anabio Technologies to enhance its capabilities in areas such as entomology, microbiome research, and environmental sustainability. With a renewed brand identity, MIS is now poised to scale its operations globally while continuing to drive innovation in microbial diagnostics, the release added. (ANI)

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 12:45 PM IST
