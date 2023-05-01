Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'nalayak' drawing the ire of BJP brass while the grand old party asserted that such a remark was never made by him. Priyank is son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Priyank's remark comes days after Mallikarjun Kharge's "venomous snake" barb aimed at PM Modi.

Priyank, addressing a poll gathering quoted from Modi's speech and said: "When you (PM Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? "Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You do not be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi)."

"Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega?" (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?), he asked.

Priyank, seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district said Modi claiming to be a son of the Banjara community and promising to take care of them was "inept" because he and his party had created confusion about reservations for the SC community.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "In a state of despair of losing the election, he (Priyank) has forgotten his limits. A few days ago, his father withdrew his words. Now, it's his turn. People will teach them a lesson."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday clarified that his son Priyank Kharge never made the "nalayak beta" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that people were forcibly putting words to his mouth.

Days after Mallikarjun Kharge stoked a controversy with his "poisonous snake" remark on PM Modi, the Congress president's son Priyank Kharge on Monday outdid his father describing the holder of the country's highest officer as "nalayak beta" (useless son).

"...When PM Modi had come to Kalaburgi, he said, Aap sab dariye mat, Banjara community ka ek beta Delhi mein baitha hai (do not be scared, a son from the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi). Aisa nalayak beta baithega toh ghar kaise chalega (if the son is useless, how will the house be run)?" Priyank Kharge said.

While talking to the reporters, Kharge said, "He (Priyank Kharge) never said, don't put these things in his mouth. He attacked the parliament member who abused him. So don't put in his mouth these words for Modi. Everywhere this is going purposely."

Amid the high-decibel campaign for the ensuing Karnataka Assembly elections, Mallikarjun Kharge's "poisonous snake" remark drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which slammed the "slanderous" statement saying it reflected the "mentality" of the principal Opposition party in the state.

"PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake'. You might to check if its poison or not. But if you lick it, you're dead," Kharge had said at an election rally.

