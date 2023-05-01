Priyank Kharge calls PM Modi 'nalayak', Mallikarjun Kharge says,'Don't put these words..'2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:03 PM IST
‘Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega?’ (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?), Priyank Kharge asked
Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'nalayak' drawing the ire of BJP brass while the grand old party asserted that such a remark was never made by him. Priyank is son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Priyank's remark comes days after Mallikarjun Kharge's "venomous snake" barb aimed at PM Modi.
