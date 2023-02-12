Bigg Boss Season 16 finale will take place on February 12. From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan, the winner will be announced in the finale episode. All the participants will perform on stage for the finale.

A Twitter poll by HT Entertainment, which did not feature Archana Gautam, went in favour of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - who received 37.3% votes. Shiv Thakare was marginally below Priyanka with 32.4% votes. Rapper MC Stan got 24.7% votes while actor Shalin Bhanot received just 5.6% votes. It may be worth noting that, when we checked the result of the poll, there were still many hours left for the poll to close.

View Full Image A Twitter poll shows Priyanka as the winner.

Even though Shalin does not appear to be among the favourites, as per the poll, he was chosen by Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty to be a part of the show. Following the inmates' completion of a number of tasks, Shalin was qualified to take part in the adventure reality show.

Also Read: SonyLIV to stream new show ‘Nijam with Smita’

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is seen in a photo shared on social media platforms, lifting Priyanka's hand up on stage as if to declare her the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16. However, sadly for fans of the Gathbandhan actor, it is an edited image of Rubina Dilaik, who won the competition two years ago.

View Full Image An edited photo of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary winning BIgg Boss 16 has emerged on social media.

Since Arshad Warsi served as host when Bigg Boss debuted in 2006, a lot has changed. But its popularity is the one thing that has never changed. Each season is eagerly anticipated by fans, who are incredibly supportive of their favourite competitors.

Also Read: Colors TV signs HUL’s TRESemmé as sponsor for Bigg Boss

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy beat Carol Gracias to win the first-ever season of Bigg Boss in 2007. Reality TV star Ashutosh Kaushik won the following year. Actor Vindu Dara Singh won next year. Actors Shweta Tiwari and Juhi Parmar won it in 2011 and 2012 respectively. Until this time, the prize money remained ₹1 crore.

However, from the next year, the prize money was halved to ₹50 lakh when actor Urvashi Dholakia became the winner. Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula won it in the following years respectively. The first non-celebrity ever to win the show was Manveer Gurjar in 2016.

Shilpa Shinde, Dipika Kakar, Sidharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik won in the following years. Last year, it was Tejasswi Prakash who won the reality show. With the sole exception of Manveer, actors and celebrities have always emerged as the winners of the show.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author