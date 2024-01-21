Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: Delhi's central government-run hospitals have declared that they will remain closed till 2.30 pm on 22 January. The central hospitals- AIIMS, Delhi , Safdarjung Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have announced that they will remain closed on Monday owing to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.

Notably, all services barring critical and emergency services will be closed on Monday 22 January.

The INDIA bloc leaders criticised the closing down of hospitals during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

According to an official notice by AIIMS, Delhi, the central government has declared 22 January as a half-day holiday till 2.30 pm.

“It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 2.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," it said.

"...all critical clinical services shall remain functional," it said.

Leaders of opposition parties took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India government as Delhi's central government-run hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, decided to remain closed till 2.30pm on January 22, citing Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reacting to the notification, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Hello humans. Please don’t go into a medical emergency on 22nd , and if you do schedule it for post 2pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram."