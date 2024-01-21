'Poor and dying can wait...': Opposition taunts as AIIMS Delhi declares half-day off for Ram Mandir event
Delhi's central government-run hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and other hospitals like Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital will remain closed till 2.30 pm on 22 January due to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: Delhi's central government-run hospitals have declared that they will remain closed till 2.30 pm on 22 January. The central hospitals- AIIMS, Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have announced that they will remain closed on Monday owing to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.
She added, “…wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him. Hey Ram, Hey Ram!"
Priyanka Chaturvedi, in another post, said, “RML joins the list. All those who say what’s the big deal, I request you'll to visit the OPDs and emergency services offered by these hospitals& how people from far flung towns queue up for days, not merely a few hours for getting their advise/treatment."
An AIIMS official reportedly said all appointments are being rescheduled and critical clinical services will remain functional.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale claimed that there is “literally people sleeping outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment".
“The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi’s desperation for cameras & PR," Gokhale said.
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also reacted sharply to the decision.
“It is beyond belief that the lives of patients are being put in danger, just because @narendramodi wants uninterrupted coverage of his political event," she wrote in a post on X.
According to a circular by Safdarjung Hospital, the registration timing of OPD services on January 22 will be between 8am and 10am.
Meanwhile, a circular by the Lady Hardinge Hospital said, “The Outpatient Department of the Hospitals shall function on Monday with patient registration from 8-10 am and all registered patients should be attended to."
