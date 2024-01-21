Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: Delhi's central government-run hospitals have declared that they will remain closed till 2.30 pm on 22 January. The central hospitals- AIIMS, Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have announced that they will remain closed on Monday owing to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, all services barring critical and emergency services will be closed on Monday 22 January.

The INDIA bloc leaders criticised the closing down of hospitals during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

According to an official notice by AIIMS, Delhi, the central government has declared 22 January as a half-day holiday till 2.30 pm.

“It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 2.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," it said.

"...all critical clinical services shall remain functional," it said.

Leaders of opposition parties took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India government as Delhi's central government-run hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, decided to remain closed till 2.30pm on January 22, citing Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reacting to the notification, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Hello humans. Please don't go into a medical emergency on 22nd , and if you do schedule it for post 2pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram."

She added, "…wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him. Hey Ram, Hey Ram!"

Priyanka Chaturvedi, in another post, said, “RML joins the list. All those who say what’s the big deal, I request you'll to visit the OPDs and emergency services offered by these hospitals& how people from far flung towns queue up for days, not merely a few hours for getting their advise/treatment."

An AIIMS official reportedly said all appointments are being rescheduled and critical clinical services will remain functional.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale claimed that there is "literally people sleeping outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment".

“The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi’s desperation for cameras & PR," Gokhale said.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also reacted sharply to the decision.

"It is beyond belief that the lives of patients are being put in danger, just because @narendramodi wants uninterrupted coverage of his political event," she wrote in a post on X.

According to a circular by Safdarjung Hospital, the registration timing of OPD services on January 22 will be between 8am and 10am.

Meanwhile, a circular by the Lady Hardinge Hospital said, “The Outpatient Department of the Hospitals shall function on Monday with patient registration from 8-10 am and all registered patients should be attended to."

