Home >News >India >Priyanka Chopra announces her vegan haircare line 'Anomaly'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday launched her own hair care line 'Anomaly'.

Priyanka Chopra announces her vegan haircare line 'Anomaly'

2 min read . 01:14 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Sharing that she feels surreal while introducing this brand to her fans, Priyanka Chopra wrote, 'This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!'

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday announced 'Anomaly', her own hair care line, which is completely vegan, eco-friendly and super affordable.

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday announced 'Anomaly', her own hair care line, which is completely vegan, eco-friendly and super affordable.

The products will be launched on 31 January in the United States and will start expanding to global markets later in the year.

The products will be launched on 31 January in the United States and will start expanding to global markets later in the year.

The 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram and shared her experience to come out with the hair products range.

Sharing that she feels surreal while introducing this brand to her fans, Chopra wrote, "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!."

Priyanka Chopra - Miss World 2000, actor, global icon, author, and now businesswoman - asserted that she has been working on this range for the last 18 months.

"For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can't believe that time has finally arrived," Chopra said, while announcing the brand on Instagram.

"I've tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn't, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves," he said.

The actor also shared that the formulas used in the products are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients, and the bottles are made from 100 pc plastic trash from our oceans and landfills.

Nick Jonas' shout-out to wife Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas, congratulated the actress for her new brand in his own way on social media. He shared a poster of Anomaly featuring the actress on his Instagram story and wrote: "Congratulations on this incredible new venture, Priyanka Chopra."

Anomaly is a clean, sustainable, and affordable haircare label, as per Priyanka, that she will launch at Target retail stores in America first.

