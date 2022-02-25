Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra says situation in Ukraine 'terrifying', urges people to help

Priyanka Chopra says situation in Ukraine 'terrifying', urges people to help

Paris: Host Priyanka Chopra speaks to the audience at the Global Citizen Live concert in Paris Saturday. File
1 min read . 12:53 PM IST Livemint

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday dubbed Russian military attack on Ukraine as "terrifying" and said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a "catastrophic point".

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had "never seen".

Chopra Jonas, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took to Instagram and shared a news clipping of the Ukraine crisis.

"The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future," she wrote.

The 39-year-old actor also attached a UNICEF donation link in her bio to help the children of Ukraine.

"It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine," she added.

