NEW DELHI : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing a national level rally against inflation in Jaipur on Sunday, accused the Modi government of selling what the Congress party built in 70 years.

Attacking the Modi government at the Centre, Priyanka said “You are here today because an LPG cylinder costs around ₹1,000, mustard oil costs around ₹200 per litre, petrol and diesel prices are rising, and no one is listening to the troubles being faced by the common man."

Priyanka said today's govt at the Centre is only about lies. She alleged that the Modi government is working for a few industrialists instead of working for the good of the people and farmers of the country. She said why the Modi government don’t give the amount of money to the farmers, they spend on advertisements.

She said, “It is your responsibility to make the government accountable, it is your responsibility to ask why there is so much inflation."

The Congress leader alleged that when elections come, the BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism, communalism but not about the struggles of the people, news agency PTI reported.

