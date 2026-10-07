Priyanka Gandhi climbs gate to reach Rahul Gandhi amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar protest; internet reacts | Watch

A video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi climbing a gate at Delhi's Kingsway Camp has drawn attention on social media, with users reacting to the incident and praising her fitness.

The video surfaced after Priyanka Gandhi was detained during a protest near the Election Commission headquarters against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration was part of the Opposition's demand for Kumar's resignation and its opposition to a contentious revision of electoral rolls.

The short clip shows Priyanka Gandhi climbing a gate after being detained. It has since prompted a series of reactions online, with several users expressing admiration for the Congress leader.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi participate in the protest against the Chief Election Commissioner? ⌵ Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi joined the protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, primarily over concerns regarding a controversial revision of electoral rolls that opposition leaders allege favors the ruling party. 2 What caused the viral video of Priyanka Gandhi climbing a gate? ⌵ The video of Priyanka Gandhi climbing a gate went viral after she was detained during a protest near the Election Commission headquarters, which showcased her determination to reach her brother Rahul Gandhi amid heightened political tensions. 3 What are the key allegations against the revision of electoral rolls in India? ⌵ The main allegations against the revision of electoral rolls include claims that it has unjustly removed over 130 million names, thus unfairly benefiting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and raising concerns about the electoral process's integrity. 4 How did social media react to Priyanka Gandhi's actions during the protest? ⌵ Social media reacted positively, with many users praising Priyanka Gandhi's fitness and determination after viewing the video of her climbing the gate, calling her a 'legend' and expressing admiration for her efforts. 5 What was the response of the Election Commission to the opposition's demands? ⌵ The Election Commission clarified that no meeting had been requested by the opposition parties until late in the day and deemed the proposed venue and the manner of request for a meeting as unusual, thus rejecting it.

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Check out the video here:

Priyanka Gandhi's viral video draws social media reactions A user reacting to the video wrote, "THIS IS PURE ADRENALINE. Priyanka Gandhi climbed the gate and opened the door herself at Kingsway Camp. The entire crowd went absolutely crazy. Next level fitness!"

CJP Saurav Das also reacted to the video and wrote, "Priyanka Gandhi 🔥🔥🔥"

Another user described her as a "Revolutionary in a saree!!!" and wrote, “@priyankagandhi you legend!! The modern-day Asurs will find their judgement at the hands of India’s women!”

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"Sherni 🔥," a fourth user commented.

"And the revolution begins!🔥💪," another user wrote.

The reactions followed the circulation of the video amid heightened political tensions surrounding the Opposition's protest against the revision of voter rolls.

Why were Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi detained? Police in New Delhi detained senior Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a contentious revision of voter rolls.

The detention followed an almost nine-hour standoff during the demonstration. Rahul Gandhi and his sibling, Priyanka Gandhi, were escorted by police towards a bus from the premises of the public radio broadcaster after hundreds of police personnel prevented Opposition leaders from marching to the Election Commission office earlier in the day.

The protest centred on demands for Kumar's removal and the scrapping of the controversial overhaul of electoral rolls.

What is the controversy over voter rolls? Opposition leaders have challenged the revision of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise has unfairly favoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.

More than 130 million names have been removed from the electoral rolls in the process, according to the report. Opposition groups have argued that the exercise raises concerns about the fairness of the electoral process.