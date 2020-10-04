Priyanka Gandhi demands removal of Hathras DM, probe into his role in incident

On October 1, Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar had denied "negative rumours" about the rife between him and the family of the gangrape victim.While talking to ANI, Laxkar said that he has been regularly interacting with the family. "I met with six family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them," the DM had said.