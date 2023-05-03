Priyanka Gandhi hits out at PM Modi during Karnataka poll's campaign: 'Comes crying to gain sympathy'2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Ahead of Karnataka elections 2023, Priyanka Gandhi during a rally said, ‘Prime Minister does not care about the struggles of people and instead comes crying to you to gain sympathy’
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative polls.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×