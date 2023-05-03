Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative polls.

Priyanka addressing a public meeting in Hoskote, said, "Prime Minister does not care about the struggles of people and instead comes crying to you to gain sympathy".

Taking a jibe at the BJP, she said that the saffron party is stealing democracy and urged the people to cast their votes in favour of the grand old party.

"Nowadays, there are various types of thieves in the country, some steal from houses...now, some thieves 'who steal the governments' have also come, they are stealing the democracy...stop them...," Priyanka said.

Earlier on April 30, the Congress general secretary told PM Narendra Modi to take a lesson from Rahul Gandhi saying that the former Congress MP is ready to lay down his life for the country.

In Jamakhandi campaign rally she said, "I have seen the first such Prime Minister who says in front of the public that he is being abused. The PM does not have a list of problems faced by the public but a list of abuses. Modi ji, learn from my brother, who (Rahul Gandhi) says 'Gali kya mein desh ke liye goli kha lunga'."

Priyanka added, ""If I start counting the number of abuses hurled at my family and the personal name-calling that the BJP has indulged in, I may have to get multiple books published".

Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Kudachi, Belagavi on Sunday."Who brought inflation? Who looted people? Who made you suffer by introducing GST? Who runs 40% commission government is run?" she said in Kudachi.

Highlighting the issues undertaken by the Congress party for the upcoming Karnataka polls, Priyanka Gandhi said that the party will not divert the public from the real issues.

"BJP makes fake promises and never fulfills them. But Congress has fulfilled all its promises. Congress always has the motive of working for people and not betraying them," she said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.