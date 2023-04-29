Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and expressed solidarity with them. She reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and interacted with the wrestlers.

The Congress general secretary was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Later in the day, she is scheduled to take part in a series of poll campaign events in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media after meeting the wrestlers here, Priyanka Gandhi said that the nation stands with them and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not talking to them.

"I don't have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet? The nation is standing with them and I am very proud that these wrestlers have raised their voices against such an issue," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier this week voiced support for the protesting wrestlers and slammed the government, asking whether it wants to save the culprits in the matter.

She had also said the pleas of the sportspersons who enhance the country's honor were being ignored and asserted that "when the arrogance of a party and its leaders" is sky high, then such voices are crushed, according to the news agency PTI.

Other Congress leaders such as Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, and Udit Raj had also joined the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar earlier this week to express solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment leveled by seven women wrestlers.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case would be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

After Mehta's submission, the country's top wrestlers, who have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday demanding action against Singh, rejoiced "the first step towards victory" but said they will continue their agitation. They demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

(With PTI inputs)