Priyanka Gandhi interacts with protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar today2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi had earlier this week voiced support for the protesting wrestlers and slammed the government, asking whether it wants to save the culprits in the matter.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and expressed solidarity with them. She reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and interacted with the wrestlers.
