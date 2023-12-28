Priyanka Gandhi named in ED chargesheet: How a 2006 land deal embroiled her in PMLA case?
While the federal agency has named Robert Vadra several times in the case, this is the first time Priyanka Gandhi's name came up in one of its chargesheet
In its latest chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra in a money laundering probe. While the federal agency has named Robert Vadra several times in the case, this is the first time Priyanka Gandhi's name came up in one of its chargesheet. The case involves various individuals including fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, NRI businessman CC Thampi, and a Delhi-based real estate agent HL Pahwa.